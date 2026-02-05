Economic security is having a moment. From the IRA and CHIPS Act to Trump’s Intel deal and critical mineral stockpile, both parties have recognized that the government needs to take a more active role in markets to preserve US power and long term growth. But deep thinking about the long term goals of industrial policy and economic security are still lacking.

To kickstart thinking, ChinaTalk is running a series of essay contests.

The two prompts we’ll start with:

What are the most important high level KPIs that policy should aim for? What is the analogy of the Fed’s ‘2% inflation and full employment’ target for economic security?

Where today would you put $10-50bn to get the most for your investment in economic security? Feel free to propose both defensive and offensive ideas, and either a portfolio of ideas or the one large idea you think will deliver the most value.

We have an all-star list of judges for this essay contest, including

Jake Sullivan, former NSA now at the Harvard Kennedy School

Chris Miller, Chip Wars author and belt-holder for most ChinaTalk appearances

Dan Kim, former Chief Economist for the Chips Program Office

Dan Wang , author of Breakneck

The best essays will receive a share of a $3000 prize pool and will be reposted on ChinaTalk. Aim for 2500-4000 words.

