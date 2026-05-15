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The Gadfly Doctrine
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When replenishment velocity of essential requisites falls below operational consumption and cannot be restored within strategic time horizons, the rational policy response shifts from war preparation to negotiated coexistence. Coexistence is not a concession. It is a temporal strategy for rebuilding the material conditions of power:

https://alkoch55.substack.com/p/the-ontological-flaw-in-elite-china?r=kmlt&utm_medium=ios

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