Discussion about this post

Jack Shanahan
1d

Excellent commentary.

I'm increasingly baffled by the inconsistencies in how the administration views AI.

On one hand, it's the most important technology of the century, and will definitively decide the outcome of the U.S.-China competition. Yet we're willing to outsource and offshore data center development. I realize the analogy is flawed, but it has the same feeling as saying we want to outsource production of the B-21 because we have too many regulations, it will take too long to get permits and build, we can't afford it, and BTW we'll be able to provide oversight and monitoring of the manufacturing plant. Not something we would do in a million years.

So if AI is that critical, why would we ever agree to this chip sales/data center deal--purported to result in what will become the largest cluster in the world? (While cutting BIS resources.)

Rather than being about national self-interests, this has all the earmarks of a pure transactional agreement, centered on money and power.

And while it's easy to be skeptical of the claims about AGI and ASI, if the assertion is that AI is going to be the most powerful, game-changing tech of the century, why should we ever stop states from trying to implement reasonable oversight and regulations? The states are doing it because there's a major gap at the federal level. The hyperbolic claims about over-regulation of AI during the previous administration are belied by the facts on the ground. In reality, the previous EOs directed very little regulation, outside mandating a number of actions within the government itself. I'm all for smart, tailored, less intrusive regulations. But it's really hard to justify scant or no regulatory actions, at the same time the administration is arguing that this technology will forever change the world.

Vahid Baugher
1d

We're trying to create another Taiwan we have to protect lol

