We’re hosting an open-ended contest where you write and/or create something interesting about how AI could shape the future of nuclear weapons.

Want to take on command and control? Arms control verification? Escalation dynamics? Targeting? Proliferation? We’re open to whatever! Just tell us how things might change and why it would matter!

You can submit both essays (roughly in the 2,500–4,000 word range) and projects. For projects, my initial idea was something vibecoded, but we’re open to being surprised.

Winners’ essays and projects will be featured on the newsletter. You’ll have the opportunity to record a podcast episode with your winning cohort. And you’ll earn a share of our $20,000 prize pool.

Submit here. You have one month: deadline is July 24th.

Our esteemed list of judges includes: