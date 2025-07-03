ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sebastian D.'s avatar
Sebastian D.
8h

Amazing read. The answer is "mega cooked." I'll just talk about the AI talent race in particular, most of the AI researchers recently hired by Meta are Chinese, with Chinese bachelor's (graduate degrees not yet) from top Chinese universities. We are defunding our education and excluding even highly intellectual immigrants. China might not have the same immigration history as we have and a huge language and political barrier to even get there, that being said they are investing in their own population in a way we are not. While China has diversified their investments the US is singularly focused on become more militarized and isolated. We still have the advantage of our financial and capital systems but as the US dollar hegemony comes into question. It leaves a lot to be wondered about the future of our economy and politics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stewart Stockwell's avatar
Stewart Stockwell
2h

Yes it's done to a crisp but it was always poor quality - bin it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jordan Schneider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture