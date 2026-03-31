ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt MacGregor's avatar
Matt MacGregor
5d

I definitely agree that there are things we could do better in civil service and that there are some agencies that could do better hiring but I'm not really buying that we don't have true experts in government. While some of the detailed bureaus may be buried in directorates under cabinet-level agencies, those experts still exist (or they did 12-18 months ago). Through my 25-year government career, I'm not sure I've ever met an employee that didn't have a grad degree (which is needed to move beyond the GS-12 rank) and I've met experts who literally know everything about their subject matter.

I see the big difference as the scale of everything that makes life in government a lot harder. There's a lot more statute and reporting to follow. The U.S. is twice as big as it was in the 50's. The demands on government are greater. The IT revolution has improved service but also raised expectations. I agree we've screwed up IT implementation and I look forward to hearing more about how we screwed (and continue in some cases) that up but I don't believe the talent in government is better / worse than it was 50-70 years ago.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture