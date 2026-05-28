ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
She said Xi Said's avatar
She said Xi Said
4h

So… in Tucson this year the school board voted to phase out the premier Chinese language program.

Voters gave a resounding NO to a data center with non-transparent NDAs, no known customer, way too much water usage and destruction of an untouched natural site. Guess what? It’s being built anyway, using Tucson’s water and draining the aquifer.

More data centers are planned in more places around Arizona with not nearly enough available water.

Despite years of local opposition Arizona has awarded an open-pit copper mine in the middle of Navajo land.

The border wall building contractors plowed straight through a native artifact that’s thousands of years old, despite the tribe having filed every permit on the face of this earth to protect it.

And our Congressional representative holds “town halls” but emails out the wrong starting time so constituents can’t join.

“Abundance” isn’t quite the word that springs to mind as I read this. How about “Arizona’s total disconnect playbook”?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture