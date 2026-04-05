ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Jared's avatar
Jared
2h

Fire and Fury, your highlights from pages 111-112 is exactly what I assumed had been happening with the UAP nonsense

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Shane's avatar
Shane
8h

Ian Toll is the GOAT

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