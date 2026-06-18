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idiotretardfool's avatar
idiotretardfool
just now

I broadly respect the power of political pork, but (A) you'd need to be careful to not fall afoul of vote-buying laws with direct cash (B) village bribes may not circumvent larger state-level movements (C) presumably labs are cautious about starting a race to hell on welfare when they have S-1s to keep clean.

Maybe pinning the blame of anti-datacenter discourse on China will backfire. Or maybe it will be the only practical political lever remaining in 2027 to keep datacenters around. Exponential growth applies to populist movements too.

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Dirk van der Kley's avatar
Dirk van der Kley
1h

Great post Jordan. UBI is a great idea - a variant is used for wind turbines in Aus (it usually a land fee, not strictly UBI). 10k might not move the needle for a lot of ppl. An industrial hum at night is pretty miserable. It will drive down home prices, rents and reduce quality of life. It will affect health and the IQ of kids that grow up in that area. I wouldn’t accept 10k a year to have a lower quality of life. That is a terrible deal. No amount of local amenity can make up for it. If I was a home owner I would anticipate house price drops of more than that. Do you pay the owner or the renter or both?

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