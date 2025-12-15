ChinaTalk

Feel like Mike missed an opportunity to flip the question back on Jordan and ask “well how do the Chinese define economic security?”

Tariff/product framework makes sense; foots with our piece from April:

"A simplistic way to look at Tariffs is on two axes: Products and Countries.

- Products range from Non-Critical (e.g., Barbie dolls) to Critical (e.g., high-end Semiconductors, Pharmaceuticals)

- Countries range from Ally (e.g., UK) to Adversary (e.g., China)

Both sides want full Control over the Production of Critical Products to reduce external dependencies (Chokepoints) and bolster National Security. Non-Critical Products are simply a bargaining chip – for example, the US will ultimately not care if China produces all of the World’s rubber ducks."

https://aquavis.substack.com/p/the-system-series-tariffs-part-ii

