ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Ron Smith's avatar
Ron Smith
18h

Great essay, well composed and very informative. It sickens me that the US has behaved in this immoral manner, but it’s not new. I am no expert but it seems China has followed the US lead in many actions similar to this. Will we ever learn that back door behavior by governments will see light, be exposed and not only ruin government reputations, but threaten millions of lives and our collective future? With software solutions underpinning the world increasingly this concern becomes more salient everyday. I am as concerned with this short term threat to the modern world as I am with the long term threats as climate change. We seem to be longing for our own dooms.

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Zhou Mo 周墨's avatar
Zhou Mo 周墨
20h

the 48-hour rule has a famous test case: alibaba cloud found log4shell in nov 2021, told apache first, and MIIT suspended it as an info-sharing partner for six months. with AI finding bugs faster, that pressure to tell the ministry first only grows.

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