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Michael Spencer's avatar
Michael Spencer
4d

Economic challenges for young people, a retreat of foreign investment and a rapidly aging population certainly positions AI adoption in a different light unique to the circumstances. In spite of these challenges a lot of Chinese Talent abroad have been urged to contribute to the mainland, and are heading the call.

The challenges China faces are vast, if so too is the talent density in AI research and engineering and a long-termism of planning that few other countries can match. A hyper educated Chinese population now must be pioneers willing to do the hard work of innovation and not just copy or follow the quagmire of shortcuts. Can Chinese pragmatism went over the tendency towards increasingly digital consumerism and consumption that traps many Western youths in a purgatory of individualism?

Labor markets everywhere are following similar patterns as the aging population challenge begins with crushing odds.

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Sherman's avatar
Sherman
5d

> Public discourse further reflects concerns about unemployment and the administration’s capability to address it. When I spoke by phone with Wu Hong 吴宏, an advisor to the Neuroscience and Intelligent Media Institute at the Communication University of China 中国传媒大学脑科学与智能媒体研究院顾问, he told me he thinks that “macro-level pressures, rather than isolated technological advances, are stressing the economy and employment today”.

Isn't that quote focused on denying AI job losses entirely, rather than condemning state policy specifically?

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