ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Deer Reeder 🦌's avatar
Deer Reeder 🦌
8h

Read this the other day and shared with many IRL. Very well articulated historical context and balanced view of "techno-realism" in China, meanwhile an emotional piece resonates deeply w me. 🙏

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