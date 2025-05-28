ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ivan Encinas's avatar
Ivan Encinas
4h

Great piece! China is really taking the in a number of tech sectors. I had no idea the amount of Chinese companies that existed in this space. Also, those Rokid Max AR glasses are definitely a bit funky looking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jordan Schneider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture