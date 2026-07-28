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Dmitry Mintz's avatar
Dmitry Mintz
3h

Your strongest point may be that the problem is not a shortage of rules but an excess of reasons not to obey them. For a local official, closing a zombie firm means layoffs, lost tax revenue, lower land values, and political risk; keeping it alive disperses the cost across banks and the future. Under those incentives, every new prohibition simply invites a new form of support. Productivity reform therefore depends less on telling officials what not to do than on changing who bears the visible cost of letting a firm die.

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