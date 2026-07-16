ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Zilan Qian's avatar
Zilan Qian
10h

Brilliant timing given Kimi K3...

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Alec Pritzos's avatar
Alec Pritzos
12h

If the CAC can just bolt cyber tests onto the registration machinery it already runs, Beijing's Mythos moment looks more like paperwork than panic. Washington spent months fighting over which agency was even in charge. China's had a submission channel since 2023, and boring bureaucracy might be the better crisis posture here.

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