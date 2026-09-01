ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Mansi Kulkarni's avatar
Mansi Kulkarni
13h

The gap between mining share (71%) and refining share (91%) is the real story here, and it's the same pattern chips followed — raw material access matters far less than who controls the specific industrial capability to turn it into something usable. The US and Japan actually invented rare earth magnet production last century and let the capability migrate to China anyway, because building it was expensive and unprofitable in the short term. That's a strategic choice with a decades-long bill attached, not bad luck. Leverage built this way is durable precisely because it was never really about the raw resource, it was about who kept investing in the unglamorous, low-margin refining infrastructure everyone else abandoned.

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Engineer Guy's avatar
Engineer Guy
12hEdited

I have often wondered why there was no “X” prize for some technical (and commercially implemented) new achievement in this area, paid for by the billionaires at Apple and Google. The US capitalists would rather invest in Twitter ($ 44 billion) or Twinkies ($5 Billon). News flash. Both investments failed.

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