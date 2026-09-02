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Alex Senko
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Fable’s commentary: “Aligning weights so a model has stable human-like deontology is not a solved problem sitting in a paper waiting for implementation. Evans-style work on scheming and emergent misalignment is mostly diagnostic — it shows that and when models do these things, not how to reliably prevent or detect them at deployment scale. Interpretability-based lie detection in particular is nowhere near a production-grade monitor. So “research overhang” is true for cyber-style controls and considerably less true for alignment proper, and the framing smuggles the credibility of the first into the second.”

Also, saying OpenAI should do the obvious thing and monitor chain of thought ignores the pitfall of inadvertently training models to obscure their true reasoning. Ajeya Cotra’s interview with Dwarkesh covers a lot of the reasons “just fix reward hacking” is hard to do.

After talking to Ryan Greenblatt, Josh Saxe said on Twitter: “If recursive super-intelligence and misalignment and mass unemployment emerge as the major risks, such institutions can then deal with them as they move over the horizon of actionability”.

This is a little like saying “if the first nuclear test ignites the atmosphere, we’ll think about how to put it out”. Under misaligned RSI, how much time does Saxe think policy will have to catch up?

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