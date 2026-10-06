ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Meghan Heintz's avatar
Meghan Heintz
1h

You really let Bharat say that making AI for using tanks to kill people autonomously was about saving lives and didn't push back on that?

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
1h

It is wild to me that data harvesting isn’t, like, a giant national security priority. Like we are getting it but are discarding it because it’s costly to store!

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