jeff fultz
jeff fultz
1d

You liberals just don't get it. Or your making money from China and or so tied up in China whatever you can't see where we are going with the present economic and geopolitical methods we have been using and been going. They can't continue and the tariffs are part of the process to clean up our economy which has been getting sold off for the last 70 years.

I know you're a big China whatever and you clap and cheer for them, but do you really want them to be able to dictate terms to you and your family. Look you went and learned Mandarin, studied over there. Bought into the China model and you have a lot invested over there but they have blown up the world economy using their coolie labor, no environmental standards, and state supported economics. China did not do as they said they would do when they were allowed into the WTO. Never have and never will. As you should know the Chinese do not think like that. Not how they process. Never have and probably never will.

If Trump, Bessent, Rubio and gang fail and don't achieve a lot of what they are doing we are pretty much going to continue to fold up shop here in the states. Maybe that doesn't bother you ok whatever.

Jordan you been played.

