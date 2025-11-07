ChinaTalk

User's avatar
Lance Benson's avatar
Lance Benson
3h

If the goal of China and the U.S. is for each to have its sphere of influence, what constitutes China's sphere of influence if, for instance, Malaysia and Cambodia sign trade agreements which put them in the sphere of influence of the U.S.?

THOMAS REINHART's avatar
THOMAS REINHART
4h

It's interesting that there seems to be a bipartisan consensus towards treating allies with hegemonic contempt, telling them a clear "or else". From a European (or Japanese) perspective it's hard not to conclude that the US is actually the worse threat than China, and maybe, in view of recent volatility in US policies, in the long term it might be better for those former US allies to get closer to China.

