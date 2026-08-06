ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Mansi Kulkarni's avatar
Mansi Kulkarni
6h

The "simple but dumb" defense is the most interesting part of this — it's essentially an admission that precise, well-targeted policy is often slower than blunt policy, because precision requires naming every threat in advance, and threats in fast-moving tech evolve faster than rulemaking can. That's a real tradeoff, not just bureaucratic laziness: a rule vague enough to adapt might actually govern better than one specific enough to become obsolete the moment it's finalized. Weber would have recognized this as the core tension in any bureaucracy — the same procedural rigidity that makes rules legitimate and predictable is exactly what makes them slow to respond to genuinely new threats.

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Alec Pritzos's avatar
Alec Pritzos
1d

I'd push on the fast-obsolescence argument a little. If robot models turn over every couple of years, a new-models-only ban bites within one product cycle, which is a lot less gradual than it sounds. Routers going from zero US producers to dozens is the stronger precedent, and routers don't need magnets.

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