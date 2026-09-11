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The Pareto Investor's avatar
The Pareto Investor
7h

The Pech Valley account shows how terrain, logistics, and human incentives compound into outcomes no headline can capture.

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Mansi Kulkarni's avatar
Mansi Kulkarni
16h

What stood out to me was how easily the appearance of progress can become confused with actual progress.

The idea of measuring what can be counted, while missing what is really changing on the ground, feels like a lesson that extends far beyond Afghanistan.

A fascinating reminder that good metrics can still tell us the wrong story.

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