ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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LucioX's avatar
LucioX
4h

can't help thinking that the world would be a much better place if AI could be in charge of the planet.

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3 replies by Jordan Schneider and others
VK's avatar
VK
4h

Strange game. The only winning move is not to play.

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