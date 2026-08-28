ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
15h

While IDK if this makes anything better or worse, I can say that having spend some time with Ukrainian front-line troops, both the anime-ification and videogame-ization of the entire stack of warfare is firmly entrenched into the culture of the world's foremost active military conflict. It's just kinda the epistemics of how everyone is processing everything.

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