Jack Shanahan
11h

I only have so many hours in a day, but I will always set at least one of those aside to read these fascinating “hands on” stories about industrial policy design and implementation. A few things jumped out from this episode:

- the enormity of managing $39B with-a-B worth of grants. Damn.

- the importance of talent. The importance of talent. The importance of talent.

- very few people discuss the real questions about opportunity costs. Good to see that issue raised here in a way that makes you appreciate that $100B spent in one big and critical area, means $100B is not available to spend in other big and critical areas. Tough, gnarly choices (one that may eventually haunt us when it comes to data center over-investments).

- whatever mistakes the CHIPS team might have made, the fact that the people on the team were above reproach will be an enduring legacy. Especially when compared to the neoroyalism/nepotism driving many current investment and manufacturing decisions. It’s a third rail too many people want to avoid touching publicly. Yet it’s dominating decisions made today.

- Secretary Raimondo’s reputation will only grow over time.

- Browbeating industry works until it doesn’t. Then it fails badly. Maybe a cautionary tale here about the Pentagon and Anthropic.

Greg Costigan
15h

Very well done

