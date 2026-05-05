ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Lambert's avatar
Nathan Lambert
5h

Pretty telling traveling in China how they’re all Claude pilled

Reply
Share
afra's avatar
afra
2h

wonderful piece - thank you zilan; i learned a lot

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture