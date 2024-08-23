Even though the US was scared off the by prospect during WWII, Taiwan has been successfully invaded a bunch of times!

Based on these historical case studies, ChinaTalk presents, How to Invade Taiwan — a step-by-step tutorial. Check it out on YouTube, and do give us any feedback you have:

Jordan — A Bipartisan Consensus That It’s Good to Win on AI

Harris’s nomination speech:

Trump on Logan Paul’s podcast:

Well, [AI] is a superpower and you want to be right at the beginning of it, but it is very disconcerting… I’ve seen it. We have to be at the forefront. It’s going to happen. And if it’s going to happen, we have to take the lead over China. China is the primary threat in terms of that. And you know what they need more than anything else is electricity. They have to have electricity, massive amounts of electricity. I don't know if you know that in order to. Essentially, it's a plant, and the electricity needs are greater than anything we've ever needed before to do AI. At the highest level. And China will produce it because they’ll do whatever you have to do. Whereas we have environmental impact people and you know, we have a lot of people trying to hold us back. Massive amounts of electricity are needed in order to do AI. And we’re going to have to generate a whole different level of energy. And we can do it. And I think we should do it.

Alexa Pan — Chinese Punk Song of the Week

Song: The Trilogy by Oh! Dirty Fingers (脏手指）

I was advised by a friend to put “Dirty Fingers concert” on my bucket list. I’m glad I listened and am spreading the word. Formed in Shanghai in 2014, Dirty Fingers is best known as a punk band. This reputation likely stems both from their early raw, heady musical style, sometimes clashing with the law and social expectations, as well as from their express commitment to individuality and an “aesthetic of ugliness.” Charming as all that, there’s more to their music.

“Trilogy,” first released as a single between their second and third studio albums, suggest — as the album covers do — their reptile-to-mammal evolution: more complex, sophisticated, selective, softer but not necessarily more domesticated. The song opens with instruments lined up for dramatic entrances: broody bass, seductive guitar licks, drum rolls, sparkling mandolin adding handfuls of glitter or broken glass as needed. Vocalist Guan Xiaotian’s raspy whisper rises and pours as smoke (as he says in “Bring in Bo,” “I’m a born champion snorting clouds”), finally erupting amid rattling percussion, resolving — via a sample of Coppola’s The Godfather — in uncertain guitar oscillations. The lyrics express old, genetic ideas: “My world is 1.2 meters by 2 / She is dirtier than the dirtiest corner / And I’m the roach in the corner.” A portrait of Dirty Fingers’ honest, uninviting to some, irresistible to many, spiritual lair.

Weibo Doomscroll — The Importance of Earnest Moments

To finish off the week, enjoy these vignettes of daily life in China, curated by Moly at Weibo Doomscroll.

First, we have some translated anecdotes about the underappreciated aspects of so-called low-status jobs.

“I used to flip burgers at a Western restaurant and felt like I was Spongebob everyday. It was a ton of fun.” “I want to quit my job and drive for Uber instead. It feels so fun. I might be lost and I might not know where I’m going, but every single one of my passengers have a destination in mind.” “I’ve worked my friend’s shift for two days and feel like I’ve aged by a year. I’m not even kidding, I feel my life energy being sucked out of me just by sitting in an office all day.” “After quitting from ByteDance, I rented a couple of acres in Beijing to farm strawberries. The reason I quit was because of endless status reports.”

To close, enjoy this adorable post, entitled, “Spending 9.2 RMB [$1.30] to Celebrate a Kid’s Birthday.”