ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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HELI YANG's avatar
HELI YANG
6h

As Sun Tzu put it: The best strategy is to foil the enemy's plans. The next is to disrupt their alliances. The third is to attack their army. The worst strategy is to attack their cities.

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Daniel Kokotajlo's avatar
Daniel Kokotajlo
4h

I think soon there will be Shaheds or similar drones with anti-air weapons on them (e.g. MANPADs) to fly in the flock and be a nasty surprise to any manned aircraft trying to take them out from close range in a low-cost way.

That said, as far as I know Russia isn't doing this yet, which means probably there's some difficulty to making it work, and I'd expect Russia to overcome those difficulties faster than Iran.

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