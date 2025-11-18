ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shane's avatar
Shane
13h

In studio!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
peter dohan's avatar
peter dohan
12h

One of my many books on China is called: China, the First Five Thousand years. China has been the middle kingdom a while and if one reads Chinese history, there is nothing, shy of being nuked, that the Chinese have not seen

Xi and the Chinese play the long game - read Sun Tsu "the Art of War" - wiser than von Clausiwitz by far. To me the most important statement in the Art of War is: know not youself or your enemy, you lose every time. Know your enemy OR yourself, you win half the battles. Know yourself and your enemy, you win all battles. Knowing precedes war. And, the party-state inChina is a unpopular surveillence party state. The one constant factor in Chinese politics is the enormous graft and corruption, the provinces and Beijing fighting for the spoils. This is their most glaring problem with a now resentful population

PS: Noah Smith wrote an analysis of China's zero- sum industrial quagmire. Great read my

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jordan Schneider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture