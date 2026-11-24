On Monday, Nvidia's board voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang, eleven days after he resigned over his relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, saying it had received "input from senior levels of the United States government." Midway through our recording, the Commerce Department finally put Megaspeed on the Entity List — and Chris read it live.

Joining me for an emergency pod are Chris McGuire, senior fellow for China and emerging technologies at the Council on Foreign Relations and former deputy senior director for technology and national security at the NSC, and Peter Harrell, visiting scholar at Georgetown's Institute of International Economic Law, host of Security Economics, and Biden's former senior director for international economics.

We discuss…

What Trump promised Nvidia — pardons, sweetheart settlements, or future licenses, and why a five-year statute of limitations means the board wants its past buttoned up.

Policy by stock ticker — how last week's selloff drove the reversal, and why it will add volatility rather than tamp it down.

American state capitalism — a president picking the CEO of one of America's most valuable companies, and the PRC parallels.

What Congress can and can't do — why AI Overwatch, MATCH, and RASA don't touch smuggling, and the case for laws that compel license denials.

The Entity List, live — Chris reads the Megaspeed listing on air and finds no foreign direct product rule attached.

Palace intrigue — Bessent and Rubio's missed shot at Lutnick, and why oversight will have to come from the Hill.

Listen now on your favorite podcast app.

Emergency Pod

Peter Harrell: I'm not doing as well as the Nvidia board — we were just talking numbers. Putting Jensen Huang aside, the board is up $2.4 billion today. Might be bad for American national security, but good for board-member yacht purchases is kind of my bottom line on the news here.

Jordan Schneider: Did Xi watch the sextape? Did he show Trump in Shenzhen!?

Chris McGuire: But why would that impact —

Jordan Schneider: Nothing. I just think it's funny. Okay, sorry everyone. Emergency pod. Jensen, you made me do it. We're here with Chris McGuire and Peter Harrell. Will this be the last one before Thanksgiving? TBD.

I think we've got to start with whatever Trump, the Department of Justice, and the board cooked up to make this happen. My thesis is that board members were worried about their personal liability as individual actors which is why they fired him in the first place. I have to imagine the line on Truth Social saying the DOJ investigated and isn't doing anything came with some sort of pardon offer or settlement that takes all personal liability off the table for the board. Peter, as the law-degree holder on this chat, what had to have happened on that dimension to facilitate this?

Peter Harrell: It's a huge question, and one I hope Congress and others can investigate and get to the bottom of: what did Donald Trump and Todd Blanche over at DOJ promise Nvidia to make this happen?

Two things seem plausible to me. One is forgiveness for past sins. I obviously don't know exactly what was going on inside Nvidia — I only know the press reports — but I think it's plausible that Nvidia, including its executives, might have quite a bit of liability around past export-control violations, right up to today. Did Trump say he'd pardon them, or do a settlement on very favorable terms? What did he promise to resolve the past violations?

The other important question is what he's promised for the future. We know for a fact that BIS at the Commerce Department had already been issuing Nvidia licenses to export chips to China. Putting aside the smuggling, they were also getting licenses. Have they made soft or firm commitments about future licenses? There's quite a bit the president of the United States can promise Nvidia out of this transaction, and while it's bad for US national security, he clearly dangled something that made this attractive.

One final point. If I were Nvidia, I would want the past violations buttoned up. I'd want either a pardon or a settlement, because export-control violations carry a five-year statute of limitations. If Trump simply puts the investigation on ice, the next president can pick it back up and impose liability. But if Trump pardons or does a settlement on extremely favorable terms, that gives Nvidia final resolution of its potential legal — albeit not political — problems.

Jordan Schneider: Chris, how are you doing? I got a few texts. Folks were worried about you.

The Investigations Aren't Over

Chris McGuire: Okay. I think it's important to note at the start that there's some messaging out there saying the Department of Justice concluded this wasn't an issue. The DOJ investigation was obviously not complete. I don't even know how far along it was, but I don't think anyone thought it was anywhere near complete.

There are four separate investigations into Nvidia. Like you said, Peter, there are a number of things the board was concerned about, but the potential export-control violations were significant. That's why they created the new committee — to say, "We're going to take this more seriously." You have investigations from DOJ, an internal investigation run by Wachtell, Congress, and the press generally.

On DOJ, it seems like the president decided where that one's going to end up. Wachtell, I don't know. It just feels like —

Peter Harrell: Fewer billable hours for Wachtell, I guess.

Chris McGuire: — they've kind of concluded that one too at this point. There will still be a lot from Congress — this is going to ramp that up — and obviously from the press. This won't stop. But those investigations weren't completed. And can he pardon a whole company? There are questions about Jensen, but there are other potential people. Right now there's an Nvidia sales manager in Taipei who was indicted over some affiliation with smuggling. Would that person be pardoned too? I don't know.

We just need to get to the bottom of what actually happened. Maybe there was nothing. Maybe they really were completely ignorant of all the China ties to Megaspeed and others, and the conclusion is that export controls as a policy tool need to be buttoned up and we need realistic compliance expectations for companies, like we have for banks — which we don't have at all in the semiconductor industry. That's the best-case scenario.

But we're in inning two here. Congress is going to push on this — it has now moved all the way to the top of their agenda. There's a lot of press reporting. This story is not going away.

There are also huge questions about enforcement. The Trump administration actually tightened export controls in ways that are very positive — Jordan, we talked about it on the last pod — but how are they going to enforce that? The whole problem many people have had is that Commerce hasn't been enforcing export controls. Are they going to start now? Is everyone at Nvidia more emboldened? There are just massive questions here.

Ironically, I think this was probably done because there was significant market volatility last week, which is a terrible reason to make huge strategic moves. I think this is going to introduce way more uncertainty into the market, because it doesn't settle the fate of Nvidia. It's going to keep vacillating for the next few months as all these investigations ramp up, and that's going to be very hard for the whole AI trade, because it will reverberate through a lot of other sectors. I actually see this introducing more volatility over the longer term, not tamping it down.

Peter Harrell: Chris, I want to follow up, because you make a fair point about the BIS rule last week. It implemented controls on remote access, began to crack down on smuggling to Southeast Asia, and tightened up some of TSMC's manufacturing for Chinese companies. It's a very important rule. But I think Congress especially should ask: is Trump just going to direct BIS to start issuing licenses in spite of the rule?

Chris McGuire: Totally.

Peter Harrell: They could create a Swiss-cheese element to this rule — "Okay, we have it on paper, but we're going to give Nvidia, or Nvidia's neocloud partners, all the licenses they want." That's going to be a really important thing to watch over the next couple of months.

Chris McGuire: Absolutely.

Policy by Stock Ticker

Jordan Schneider: Chris, you brought up Nvidia sliding to 125 as the reason this happened. It made me think of the debt-ceiling fights, where Congress flirts with default, and as soon as it seems real, the markets freak out and Congress gets in line.

I wonder to what extent this presages the political fights we're going to have about AI more broadly. AI is both extremely politically unpopular and extremely important to the health of the stock market and the economy. Trump isn't worried about popularity, but every politician running to replace him and every politician in Congress is dealing with something big and salient in voters' lives that they have very strong, 90-10 opinions on. My favorite poll asked American voters how many want AI progress to speed up. That got 2%.

Regulating AI in a way that mutes its impact or diffusion is going to hit these firms and the economy in a way politicians have a neuralgic response to. This is the first time we've really seen an AI-related policy action freak out the market and drive politicians to flip, and I imagine we'll see more of it as we enter a more policy-aggressive future on AI.

Chris McGuire: I think that's right. Defending leading AI executives is going to become an increasingly, visibly unpopular stance politically in the coming months.

But it's interesting. Nvidia has historically been very volatile, and the market has been very volatile on the AI trade, even though the trend continues to be up. Look at when DeepSeek came out in January 2025. Nvidia went down about 17% that day. The market completely freaked out — "This is the end." Then it bounced right back.

You see this with the hyperscalers too. They announce, "We're spending $700 billion on capex this year," and all their stocks go down. Then people realize it actually makes sense, and eventually they go back up. It seems like the market almost doesn't want to buy into the AI trade — how important these products are, how important this ecosystem is, how much demand there is. It's looking for excuses to say, "Nope, this is going to become a normal technology," and then it reverts to realizing it's not. There was obviously some panic this week, but I feel quite confident it would have reversed. Even Nvidia is saying they think they're going to be fine, with or without Jensen. I'm just really stunned they'd make this decision given the number of investigations and the national security import. The question is where it goes from here. Do they just issue licenses and we go back to the status quo? Does Nvidia shape up and actually overcomply because they owe the president one? Or is it some middle ground? I'm curious what you guys think. I genuinely have no idea.

Peter Harrell: Look, I really hope Nvidia shapes up and overhauls its compliance program. Obviously that would be great for US national security. It's what we should be having companies do.

Jordan Schneider: Peter, have you gotten the call yet?

Peter Harrell: No, no, no. It was striking to listen to Trump this morning — I think it was his CNBC interview. I don't think he remembered Megaspeed's name, but he identified it. He literally said that if Nvidia sells chips to a company in Southeast Asia that then sends them on to China, that's not Jensen's fault.

You see this in every compliance program release: tone from the top really matters. The folks at the top should say "take this seriously," and that's just not what we're hearing from the president today.

One other point. Chris, I agree you make an interesting point about the AI market going up and down. But I've followed Trump trade policy for almost two years now, and it's been pretty clear that juicing the stock market is a core objective of the Donald Trump presidency. He would TACO on trade issues when the stock market fell. So although I was very surprised by the news today, looking back, maybe I shouldn't have been. After Friday, he was no doubt thinking over the weekend, "How can I juice the markets again?"

Chris McGuire: I think that's right. My personal opinion is he didn't need to. Nvidia and a lot of other stocks had taken significant losses in the last week, but they probably would have come back, as they historically have.

But you're right that we've seen a lot of panic moves in response to the stock market, some longer-term, some shorter-term. Policy in this administration is very responsive to, and maybe even guided by, market moves, even in the short term. That's difficult in any environment, and it's particularly difficult with an especially volatile market that doesn't seem to know what to make of this whole technology and how much to invest in it. It's one of many reasons we're getting this chaotic policy.

American State Capitalism

Jordan Schneider: Let's talk about the broader national-championization of this. I was asking ChatGPT for analogies, and basically the only ones it came up with were political appointees — Reagan saying "I fully exonerate him" about someone sketchy. Having a CEO reinstated by a president is something that happens in the PRC, not in a free-market economy. Clearly Jensen is an incredibly important person to this whole build-out and ecosystem, but the mirror-imaging that has gone on over the past two years is really remarkable.

Peter Harrell: One of the hallmarks of Trump's second term has been the rise of American state capitalism. There may be aspects of that that make sense. I actually think it makes sense for the government to have a tool to make equity investments in private companies in certain circumstances. I don't endorse all the deals this administration has done, but conceptually, that can make sense.

But you've seen the highly personalized, transactional way companies deal with the president. And now the president of the United States is pretty much directly choosing the CEO of the second- or third-most valuable company in the United States. That's a very strong departure from how the US economy has worked.

In '08–'09, during the bank bailouts, there was pressure on some of those executives to leave. If you've driven your bank into a ditch such that the US government is bailing you out, there's pressure on management to go. But that was a very different circumstance. Here, the company is trying to clean up its act, forces out its CEO, and Trump says, "No, you're coming back."

What Congress Can Do

Jordan Schneider: Let's talk about Congress.

Peter Harrell: I was going to say — Chris, how much does this turbocharge things?

Jordan Schneider: People misunderstand RASA [the Remote Access Security Act]. It doesn't mandate that remote access gets closed. It just gives the Commerce Department more legal comfort in its ability to do that. Is there a world in which, at the eleventh hour, they copy-paste last week's rule into legislative text? That seems like the response you'd hope for out of the Hill.

Chris McGuire: But is that even enough? It depends what we're trying to solve for. The bills out there in Congress are mostly trying to solve for things like the president sending Blackwells to China — the AI Overwatch Act stops that — or ASML sending DUV equipment to China, which the MATCH Act stops. RASA addresses the worry that Commerce may not have the authority to control remote access. It seems like they do have some of that authority, but strengthening it legally would be helpful. But nothing in these bills says you cannot give licenses to Megaspeed and takes that discretion away from them, especially on anti-smuggling.

That's not to take anything away from the bills. There's been tremendous progress on the Hill, and I think it was born of a lot of frustration that the administration hasn't been taking export controls seriously and has been walking things back. In a lot of areas Congress said, "We're going to draw a line here. You can't continue to degrade the policy," and on some things, like SME controls with MATCH, "We're going to move it forward a little bit."

But the debate has evolved significantly, because it's moving very fast and Congress is slow. Now we're talking about smuggling and about remote access for entities in Malaysia, and none of these bills expressly prohibit that. I'd be very surprised if there were a significant effort to put that in at the eleventh hour. A lot of work has gone into these bills, even the administration has been engaged on them, and people probably don't want to upset the apple cart.

The question everyone is asking right now is, first, why wasn't Commerce enforcing the controls that should have prevented the shipments to Megaspeed? And second, can we trust Commerce to enforce the controls they just put on — which would nominally prevent shipments to companies like Megaspeed — in a way that's serious and robust and actually accomplishes that objective? If the answer is no, then Congress needs legislation that takes the keys away from them and says you are compelled to deny licenses in X, Y, and Z circumstances, or to these countries. It's going to have to get a lot more specific, and that's probably something for the next Congress. I don't think there's time here.

A lot of people in Congress are patting themselves on the back, saying these bills should go through. Hakeem Jeffries had a very strong statement saying these bills are important and we're going to have ironclad controls. That's great. We should be pushing these bills, and I applaud Congress for all the good work they've done. But we should not be under the assumption that this package creates ironclad controls. That's going to require additional work.

Everything about the way this is playing out — the questions about why Commerce didn't act, Commerce finally acting, and then the president getting Jensen back in — invites not just more investigations from Congress, but much more onerous legislation that says you shall deny licenses in these circumstances. That's the only way to prevent this, unless the administration makes some clear effort to show it will implement the rule in good faith — "The Jensen thing is one thing, but you can actually trust us now." I don't know what they could do to show that right now, and the steps seem to be moving in the other direction. The rule was good, but everything around it is still full of question marks.

The Mast Release

Jordan Schneider: Assuming Lutnick stays, which we now have to price in, why would Kessler leave? Why would they change what they're doing? He was dragging his feet on putting Megaspeed on the Entity List as of a week ago — that news just came out today. It's not like the Commerce Department has had a change of heart. It's one thing to win one bureaucratic fight and have Treasury write the reg, but someone still has to tell the enforcement officers to fly out to these places and give a thumbs up or thumbs down on specific applications. Chris, do you want to talk about the Mast release?

Chris McGuire: Yes, but one note on Megaspeed first. I'm very curious to see what this entity listing looks like. Putting Megaspeed on the Entity List is way below even the bare minimum. I'm glad they did the rule that prevents future Megaspeeds in those countries, but Megaspeed was effectively already cut off by that rule, so this is symbolic.

I'm curious whether they list all of the subsidiaries — maybe the entire Alice Huang smuggling network. If they do, that begs the question: how could you list the whole Alice Huang smuggling network and also put Jensen back in? And if you don't list the whole network, what are we doing here? Why aren't you listing all these other companies that have clearly been shown to be in cahoots with Megaspeed?

As for the release on Friday: Brian Mast, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, supported by ranking member Gregory Meeks and the Democrats, had received the license information on the AI chips the Trump administration sent to China, at least as of May. They released detailed information on where those chips went and what other licenses were requested, which included a slew of interesting facts.

Thirty percent of those chips went to companies the Department of War had designated as Chinese military companies. People say, "Well, that's Alibaba and Baidu — those are big companies." Yes, they're big companies, and Secretary Bessent said as much. But the government has specifically designated them as Chinese military companies. There are inherent inconsistencies in this approach.

There are also notes about who would be doing the installation. Inspur, which is on the Entity List, is listed repeatedly. So you have entity-listed companies doing installation, and the Trump administration signs off on that. Nvidia said there was a low risk of diversion for all of this, and the Trump administration signs off on that too — I don't know why, given all these PLA ties.

And there was one company in there — Nvidia had applied for a license that hadn't been granted as of May — that was part of the smuggling network run by Alice Huang: New Century. There are still a lot of unknowns, but clearly Nvidia was applying for a license to ship to a company in China operated by Alice Huang and her husband at the same time it was shipping to Megaspeed, which it knew was affiliated with her in Malaysia — while claiming it had no knowledge the Malaysia operation was connected to China.

Again, I don't know, but everything that comes out raises more questions. What did Nvidia know? What did Commerce know? How did the last eighteen months to two years play out the way they did? This document raises a lot more questions.

Jordan Schneider: Do you guys want to talk through the Alibaba affiliate that contracts with the PLA?

Live from the Entity List

Chris McGuire: Sorry, I got distracted, because they just published the Megaspeed entity listing.

Peter Harrell: Really? They did it? Wow.

Jordan Schneider: Live! Chris, what's the live reaction?

Chris McGuire: It includes Megaspeed, SpeedMatrix, PT Megaspeed — I think that's the Indonesian one. So it looks like they at least got the super-obvious affiliates.

It does not look like they applied the foreign direct product rule. That can't be right. I'll have to confirm this, but it looks like they did not apply the FDPR to Megaspeed. If that's the case, Megaspeed can't receive chips from America, but they can get whatever they want from Taiwan. If they did not put the FDPR on Megaspeed — my God. My God-levels of incompetence.

Peter Harrell: Putting that issue aside, it's interesting timing. On the day Nvidia reinstates Jensen, it feels like the administration wants to make Megaspeed the scapegoat. By all accounts Megaspeed richly deserves this, but it comes off to me like they're trying to make Megaspeed the bad actor and the scapegoat. As Trump said, Megaspeed was sending them on — it's not Jensen's fault.

Chris McGuire: Yeah, and the issue is way bigger than Megaspeed. Megaspeed is the tip of the iceberg. It's indicative of the problem, and I completely agree with you — my worry all along has been that we say, "Well, we did Megaspeed," and move on. Now, you have to give credit where credit's due. They did do a rule that applied to all of Southeast Asia, a very serious rule —

Peter Harrell: It was a very serious rule.

Chris McGuire: — which we talked about, and which I think was generally quite good. There are a couple of things I'd tighten up, but it was a positive development. But this listing doesn't include the FDPR on Megaspeed, which means it does nothing, to be clear. I don't even know what we would potentially ship to them directly.

Peter Harrell: Maybe they were buying some legacy GlobalFoundries chips. But yes.

Chris McGuire: Unbelievable. What that says to me is that Commerce just doesn't know what they're doing. This is the most basic fact. The FDPR is the tool that allows us to control AI chips. If you are not applying the FDPR, you are not controlling AI chips, because they're not made in America. If you just put a company on the Entity List, you're only controlling American products — not the products made abroad with American technology, which are what you actually need to control.

I can't even think it was purposeful, because what is the point? It just shows complete incompetence and a lack of understanding of what these controls are, how they work, and how to administer them. It's embarrassing. And Megaspeed is already banned under the previous rule by virtue of being in Malaysia, so this doesn't actually make any difference. But —

Jordan Schneider: Well, what's the point? Look, Lutnick didn't want to do this. He said, "Let me bring it back," and then Bessent and Rubio leaked that, and he said, "I'll figure something out." Maybe this is what he figured out — no FDPR, because we're worried about how Megaspeed is going to do? Though I feel like it's a little premature to call this. Maybe they'll release another thing in five minutes.

Chris McGuire: No! It's completely incompetent. It's perfectly indicative of the complete lack of understanding about how this tool works and the complete lack of seriousness with which they've used it.

Jordan Schneider: But there must have been people who saw that — again, assuming there's no FDPR. This is level-one understanding. Everyone who works at BIS must know that not applying the FDPR to the Megaspeed listing will have no actual impact.

Chris McGuire: I don't know. A lot of people in this space have left government. It's not like there's no one at BIS who knows this, of course. But were any of those people consulted? Or did Secretary Lutnick and Under Secretary Kessler just jam it out there real quick to get a press win without consulting anyone? Unbelievable.

Palace Intrigue

Jordan Schneider: Let's close on the palace intrigue and 2029 of it all. This feels to me like a scandal that's going to keep coming up, and voters don't seem all that happy about unequal application of the law. It's hard to see how being associated with whoever brought Jensen back is going to be a winning thing on a primary debate stage. It was interesting that we got stories today about JD Vance being part of this — maybe it's helpful for his fundraising. And if you're Bessent and Rubio, how are you feeling today? You took your shot at the king, and apparently you missed. What else needs to happen to swing this pendulum in a different direction?

Peter Harrell: This is a remarkably top-down administration. A couple of weeks ago, with all the rumors, you could see Bessent and Rubio trying to come for Howard Lutnick. As I told some friends, I had no idea whether Lutnick was going to leave. Yes, it's very clear the administration dislikes him, but all that matters is Donald Trump and Donald Trump's view, and nothing about that is going to change over the next year.

If you want to see pressure and progress here, the locus of energy is going to have to be Congress, laying the foundation for something post-2028. Donald Trump is not going to change at 80.

Jordan Schneider: In Congress, don't you have to start with Hegseth, not Lutnick, for impeachment?

Peter Harrell: Oh, sure, probably. I don't know where they'll go on impeachment. But oversight and pressure are going to come out of Congress here.

Chris McGuire: The oversight is going to be really significant on this. This is at the sweet spot of every issue. You've got AI, corruption, China, billions of dollars of technology, sex — everything is there. And everything is postured to make this more important.

There's going to be more that comes out. There's going to be more infighting in the administration. AI is going to get more important and more powerful, which will make it even crazier that any of this happened. People are going to realize how much was actually shipped. I don't think in six months we'll look back and realize this was actually less of a big deal — we're going to look back in six months and realize it's a bigger deal. And you already have Republicans who are frustrated with this.

I wish this would just go away. I'm sad we're going to keep talking about this. I don't want to.

Jordan Schneider: My satire piece is this: the CEO of China Northern Rare Earth 北方稀土 starts sleeping with an American spy and starts exporting rare-earth refining equipment to her company. He gets fired, Chinese Twitter demands he be brought back, and Xi changes his mind: "You know what, sure. You've done a really good job getting us market share. It's probably in the best long-term interest of our country to have you at the helm."

Peter Harrell: That would be the mirror image. But I come back to an article that came out a year or so ago — a political science article calling the Trump administration's approach "neo-royalist." You do see that here. Trump wants to govern in a highly personalized way: "I have my people in charge of the national champions that go out and assert American influence and power around the world." This is just another manifestation of that.

Chris, you're more optimistic than I am on Republicans. I find these Republicans criticizing this kind of risible. One of them — I think it was Ricketts — had a post saying we've got to get to the bottom of which senior official talked to Nvidia. This was after Trump had already come out and said, "I phoned into the board meeting." I hope more non-departing Republicans really start pushing back here. We need it. But the track record's not great.

Jordan Schneider: Let's call it there. Have you played any Grand Theft Auto?

Chris McGuire: No. I wish. Someday. I don't think I actually own a device to play it on anymore.

Jordan Schneider: What I did is get the Xbox at Best Buy. There's a two-month return window.

Chris McGuire: Nice.