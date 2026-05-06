ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Jack Shanahan's avatar
Jack Shanahan
3h

So rich!

So rich!

For all I’ve read and heard about GenAI and LLMs, I have never encountered such a simple yet profound statement that “for everything I say, there are ten things I’ve decided not to say. If models are trained only on things I’ve published, the model will never know all the things I would never say.”

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Pixy's avatar
Pixy
6h

Absolutely brilliant! I love the jinn metaphor, especially given my handle Pixy!

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