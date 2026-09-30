ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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DHunt's avatar
DHunt
2h

How much of a role can creating a national sustainable energy transition play? Vocational Training, jobs, less external fossil fuel purchases thus more funds for domestic goals. Could this be a large enough domestic stimulus plan to accompany the AI robotics emphasis?

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Todd Mundt's avatar
Todd Mundt
11h

One of the best China episodes of the year and an excellent book

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