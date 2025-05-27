ChinaTalk

Geremie Barme's avatar
Geremie Barme
5h

Gents:

This is an enjoyable conversation, but I fear that the talk of personalities, albeit important, somewhat occludes the trajectory of actual ideas.

Marxist views about the alignment, or not, between economic base and superstructure—key to a deeper understanding of Yan’an, the Great Leap and the CR—offer insights into the real anxieties of Mao and his ideologues, in particular Zhang Chunqiao, the main thinker behind the Socialist Education Campaign and the CR.

This also deserves discussion vis-a-vis Chris Rufo’s “American Cultural Revolution” and Russell Vought’s “Project 2025”.

Xi Jinping’s “restoration” is a similar idea-led “correction” related to the economic and ideological spheres… a subject I have rabbited on about for the past decade. But, many thanks for this sprawling and insightful exchange. Orville, he of ten-thousand years, remains formidable.

Geremie

F. Ichiro Gifford's avatar
F. Ichiro Gifford
7h

The sections on the “Red-vs-Expert” problems and the “Coalition of the Weak” really got to me—I’ve been thinking a lot about my role as one of those young non-Red experts trying to be useful but looking at a government that wants loyalists.

I get Fang Fang’s line on not speaking out to preserve myself. I’m blogging, but this is a fake name. I’m not ready to torch my career yet…

I might pick up that Benjamin Nathans book! I’m reading up on post-Stalin Soviet Russia for completely recreational and non-preperatory reasons, and that book on dissidents would pair well against Alexei Yurchak’s account of people who just unplugged from the politics.

