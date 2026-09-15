ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
8h

This was spectacular. Strongly agree that one of the main reasons HuggingFace broke through was a) the visceral sci-fi-ness of the situation made real coupled with b) the resignations showcasing that people within the labs were shifting their behavior in a legible, high-visibility way.

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
1h

The hardest part of frontier pacing is that verification and advantage are entangled. The information needed to prove restraint, including compute use, training runs, and evaluator access, also reveals capabilities and bottlenecks a rival can exploit. Any durable agreement therefore needs asymmetric transparency: enough shared evidence to verify limits without requiring either side to expose its entire production function. The institutional innovation may matter more than the numerical cap.

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