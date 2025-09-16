ChinaTalk

mmf
12h

All of this discussion and no mention of radioactive elements that occur with most, if not all, REE sources and what to do about that. Or the role that NRC plays in regulating extraction of REE when thorium, in particular, is 50% or more of production mix. Or the long story about our giveaway of thorium reactor tech to China on early days of WTO entry. Or, or, or. The lack of depth on minerals commodities is the biggest impediment to thinking and strategy in US and elsewhere.

1 reply by Jordan Schneider
Engineer Guy
9h

Great discussion. Must read the book “Elements of Power” by Danial Abraham to get detailed history of the situation. One key point that was left out of the discussion is that there is a giant shortage of mining engineers in the US. There is only one school of mining in the US with a high reputation… The Colorado school of Mines. You can have all the investment you want. If all the engineers want to do social media engineering and not get there hands dirty, then nothing substanial will happen.

