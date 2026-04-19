ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Abigail Schneider's avatar
Abigail Schneider
7h

I would work with Athena in a heartbeat - brilliant, kind, curious. Wherever she goes, she leaves the world better for it.

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oranKer's avatar
oranKer
9h

As a Chinese person, I’ve gotta say that last ink painting was a brilliant nod to Chinese culture. And I hope your life partner finds the right career partner too.

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