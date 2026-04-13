ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
16h

Outstanding look 🔮🎯♠️ into the future of our brave knew world Amigo. CRISPR-CAS9 ⚗️✂️🧬🔬 and CBDC 🪙🏦⚡👁️ are both moving forward along with the 🥸🤖😎 Generative Ai.

🧭⛵🗺️🌦️⚓ We need to continuously be checking our bearings and the charts for shoals, tides and 🌬️⚛️🌊🌪️ extreme currents.....

.....Semper Fortis, Christ is RISEN! 🕯️📿⛪🔔♥️

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Liberty's avatar
Liberty
16h

I'm only halfway through, but really enjoying this one! Keep up the good work 💚 🥃

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