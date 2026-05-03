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Natalia Cote-Munoz's avatar
Natalia Cote-Munoz
14h

LMAO

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William Markle's avatar
William Markle
10h

I must confess to some complicity in this assault. For eight years, in my classes with Chinese government officials in Chicago, and later with undergrads in Hangzhou, we normally had two short breaks between 45 minute sessions of a 135 minute class. Time to smoke, socialize, exchange gossip. I would usually end the break by announcing loudly, "Ok, no more having fun. Back to work." But I had no idea. I'm really innocent.

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