What will Trump mean for Asia and democracy? ​​To discuss we have on

, who made time for an in-person interview with Managing Editor Lily Ottinger during his recent trip to Taiwan. He writes the

, stars in the

, and is the author of an upcoming book on the revival of the Japanese economy.

We discuss…

The goals of Silicon Valley’s pro-Trump constituency, from deregulation, to tariffs, to China policy,

Whether Elon is standing up for Taiwan behind closed doors,

Whether Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Poland need their own nuclear weapons,

How Taiwan could bargain for independence with Chinese leaders post-Xi,

National health insurance as a potential solution to China’s aggregate demand problem,

A Georgist perspective on China’s real estate problem,

Why China’s demographic issues are overstated,

Recommendations for Taiwan’s economic development.

What follows are excerpts from the interview

From Silicon Valley to D.C.

Lily Ottinger: Let’s talk first about presidential powers in the second Trump administration. You’ve already written about the restraints on Elon Musk — I’m interested in a similar question, which is, what do you think are the constraints on Trump from within his new coalition?

Noah Smith: Trump lost a lot of his old allies. Rudy Giuliani and company were discredited by their involvement with January 6th or various legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump is also very old, and he appeared to be running on fumes when Elon Musk and the tech right swooped in to bail him out. Trump might have won the election anyway just because people were so dissatisfied with Biden — but certainly, the tech right seems to be the most influential faction within Trump’s team right now. That doesn’t mean they’re omnipotent, however.

Lily Ottinger: What do you think the tech right will spend their influence on?

Noah Smith: The number one thing they’ll spend influence on is things that will make the business climate better in America. They are business people. You can call that corruption if you want, but it has a long history in America, China, Japan, and elsewhere. Keidanren’s influence within the LDP is not dissimilar.

Honestly, if you want my personal editorializing, we do need some of those things. There’s a lot of deregulation that needs to happen. It’s become clear that deregulation is the next frontier of economic policy, and it’s something we were unable to do for many, many years. Even Reagan was unable to do it. Carter was the last real deregulator. I guess Clinton deregulated finance, which blew up and killed the appetite for deregulation. Now we absolutely need deregulation in America. The tech right is going to push for that. Democrats will unfortunately resist it, but they will lose, and that’s good. I’m a Democrat, but the progressive love of regulation for regulation’s sake is just strangling America. Unfortunately, this is going to come with a small side of some kinds of deregulation that shouldn’t be done. Financial deregulation is often bad, but it allows rich people to cash out very quickly on their asset appreciation.

I’m highly optimistic that the tech right is going to get good deregulation done, but I think it’s going to come with a side of some bad financial deregulation.

Lily Ottinger: Do you think the tech right will oppose tariffs?

Noah Smith: That’s a really good question and I don’t know the answer to that.

Lily Ottinger: No insights from the parties in San Francisco?

Noah Smith: Everyone at the parties is saying nice things about tariffs, and that means nothing. They’re saying nice things because they feel like they are part of this winning coalition, and Trump says tariffs, so tariffs. But when it comes down to whether they want tariffs that actually impact the component sourcing for your businesses, things might get different very quick. You might see some push to make the tariffs symbolic behind the scenes. I’m speculating, but anything that hurts tech businesses is something I wouldn’t bet on happening. Now, one interesting thing about tech people is that, Elon is a hardware guy, but a lot of tech people work in software. Software doesn’t source a lot of components from overseas. The software people aren’t necessarily going to oppose tariffs because they don’t get hit by tariffs.

Lily Ottinger: They do get hit by restrictions on immigration, though.

Noah Smith: Exactly. That’s why you saw this titanic fight over high-skilled immigration, especially Indian immigration, on the right around Christmas time.

Lily Ottinger: You also wrote that export controls are going to be the litmus test for whether or not Trump has what it takes to stand up to China. Do you really think Elon will push Trump to sell out?

Noah Smith: It could be that Elon Musk just loves China and thinks that authoritarianism is great and he will rule the world as one of the three great authoritarian leaders in a new Metternich system that will crush global wokeness, which is something someone suggested to me the other day.

Source : Grok for Noahpinion.

It could be that Elon Musk is just using China temporarily and knows that we need to oppose them. He notably hasn't turned over any SpaceX technology to China. For Tesla, it was clear China was going to just win on electric cars on its own. It could be a pragmatic move to say, “Taiwan is part of China,” because that’s what you have to say to do business in China. The NBA has to say that. It could be that he really resents having to say that — I know I would if I were him. It could be that he is preparing a counter-strike that will restore American power vis-à-vis China.

I don't know what his objective function is, and I don’t claim to know. As for what other people want — the pro-China faction is all finance. The finance guys have been downgraded in the Trump administration. Tech is very anti-China in general because China shuts out tech. China shut out Google, Facebook, and the like, and the tech sector rightfully fears China.

Finance just wants to make a quick buck off of investing in China, although the degree to which they think they can do that is falling rapidly. I talk to private equity guys — two years ago, they were saying, “What’s with this de-risking nonsense? What’s with this decoupling stuff everyone is talking about?” They were pouring money into China. Now you see all these news stories about private equity being kicked out of China, trying desperately to get their money out. It turns out that a modicum of foresight is useful in the investment world, so the finance guys are becoming less pro-China.

The reason Trump might sell out to China is personal. China, by all accounts, changed the TikTok algorithm to promote pro-Trump content. If TikTok is a pro-Trump media platform in America, Trump will not want to ban it. Jeff Yass, a billionaire who owns a lot of TikTok from the American side, contributed a ton to Trump.

Trump can be bought. Trump is a deeply corrupt individual and always has been. China can use its levers to control Trump as a man, as a person, in ways that it couldn't control the US Right or the conservative movement, and in ways that it couldn't control Elon Musk as a man, probably.

I doubt that Elon Musk can be controlled by China so easily. I don’t buy the idea that Elon Musk will just do anything to salvage Tesla Shanghai. To find out whether Trump is going to sell out to China, watch those export controls.

Lily Ottinger: Living in Taiwan, people often share their thoughts on American politics with me. Taiwanese people in general seem to feel pretty okay about Trump’s election. They’ll say things like, “Trump is crazier than Xi, which will prevent China from invading,” or they’ll point out that Marco Rubio has a record of standing up for Taiwan.

I’m not as convinced. Do you think this unpredictability is going to be an asset in foreign policy? Or do you think that Trump is now predictable to adversaries based on their experiences in the first administration?

Noah Smith: Unpredictability is a complete and total asset. But it is not the only thing going on. The corruption is a negative. Trump can be bribed. That’s bad. But the unpredictability is great because China’s leaders do not understand America at all. Their models of America are even worse than the models in the minds of Taiwan or Japan or countries that know us better. They’re totally in the dark.

The Case for Allied Proliferation

Lily Ottinger: Let’s talk about proliferation. You’ve argued that Japan, South Korea, and maybe Poland need their own nuclear weapons. Do you think the case for that applies to Taiwan also?

Noah Smith: No, because they can’t. If Taiwan had gotten nuclear weapons in the 1960s, that would have been great. America stopped them from doing it and therefore doomed Taiwan. Ukraine should get nukes if they can — that would stop them from being conquered.

We live in a world in which great powers once again see fit to conquer smaller countries. Russia thinks it’s their right to conquer Ukraine. Later, they’ll try to conquer Moldova and the Baltics, and maybe Poland, although they might just be content to externally bully Warsaw Pact countries.

That’s a big break in the world. Xi Jinping definitely wants to take over Taiwan, part of India, part of Japan, part of Okinawa, and certainly various parts of other countries he has designs on. If Russia suffered some kind of collapse, China would likely seize part of Russia — the area north of the Amur River that used to be Qing territory — “for safekeeping.” They already mark some of that territory as China on government maps.

Xi Jinping is an expansionist, though maybe not as much as Putin. That’s why Japan needs nuclear weapons yesterday. South Korea needs nuclear weapons yesterday. It’s insanity that they’re not getting them. That single policy change will stabilize East Asia more than anything else. Nothing the United States does is as powerful as those countries having nukes — nothing. Even if the United States maintained a full security commitment to protecting every inch of territory and fought to defend Taiwan, Japanese and South Korean nukes would still matter more.

Lily Ottinger: Are you worried at all about a preemptive violent response from China once it’s clear Japan and South Korea are preparing to go nuclear but before the bombs are actually completed? Do you think the CCP would try a preemptive strike or a Stuxnet-style hack?

Noah Smith: They can try the hack — it’ll fail. Those countries already have all the technology and materials to go nuclear very quickly. Those countries should exert lots of effort and care toward making sure their nuclear programs don’t get sabotaged and ensure facilities aren’t networked so they can’t easily be hacked.

If Taiwan goes nuclear, the invasion will start tomorrow, or China will use missile strikes to stop Taiwan from proliferating. But if Japan and South Korea go nuclear, China will not attack them. My guess is that China would not be able to stop them from going nuclear, and this would stabilize the situation in East Asia and ensure North Korea will not attack and conquer South Korea — and ensures China would not support North Korea if they tried.

If Japan has nukes, Japan’s territorial integrity is assured. Great powers do not attack nuclear-armed states. They can sabotage them, erode their power, try to compromise them, and use all sorts of gray zone warfare to try to compromise them, but they do not invade them because they’re too scared of nukes. The downside is too large.

When discussing nukes, Japan and South Korea should build up hundreds of nukes — not five nukes. They should build hundreds, maybe even thousands, depending on how many China builds, but certainly as many as China has. For China, it’s not worth the risk of Qin Shi Huang’s tomb being vaporized. Ultimately, Japan and South Korea would lose a nuclear war because they’d get obliterated, but mutual assured destruction is a powerful deterrent.

Poland should probably get nuclear weapons at this point — it’s looking more like support for Ukraine is going to vanish. Poland said they would get nukes unless they were admitted into NATO. But if the NATO guarantee is gone because Trump won’t answer an Article 5 summons and won’t fight the Russians under any circumstances — Poland needs nukes. If the deal’s off, get the nukes!

No one is going to attack nuclear-armed states like North Korea or Pakistan. Iran won’t attack Israel in a way that would get them nuked — instead, Iran uses proxies to attack Israel, which are not doing well lately, and Russia just uses gray zone warfare against the European countries. India and Pakistan have basically calmed down.

Japan and South Korea need nukes yesterday. They need them right now. There’s no ambiguity. When discussing Japan and South Korea getting nukes, this does not mean American nukes. They should not simply station American nukes on their soil like Germany does. They need their own launch codes, their own nukes, 100% control of their own nuclear weapons. This will ensure their independence.

This isn’t 100% guaranteed protection, because you could still get such a madman in China that they would launch nuclear war preemptively. That could happen. Maybe Hitler would have done that — though I don’t know if we’ll get someone like Hitler ever again. But Xi Jinping would not attack a nuclear-armed state.

Taiwanese Independence and Xi’s Legacy

Lily Ottinger: Let’s say China attempts to invade Taiwan and fails spectacularly for some reason. Do you think Taiwan should declare independence after declaring victory?

Noah Smith: Yeah, why not? Taiwan won’t get another chance. I can’t see much of a downside because China already tried to invade at that point. Everybody likes a winner, so Taiwan would get the maximum support for its independence bid.

Lily Ottinger: I read a paper about this recently that said the opposite — it argued that the United States should tell Taiwan not to kick China while they’re down.

Noah Smith: If China’s leaders were reasonable, there would be room to strike a bargain.

China’s leader declares, “We’ve decided to grant Taiwan conditional, temporary independence.” Taiwan declares independence as Taiwan, not as the Republic of China, and stops claiming to be the legitimate government of China. Taiwan amends its constitution to say, “Even though Taiwan is currently an independent country, Taiwan is also a part of China and will reunify with China eventually, and the government of Taiwan is obligated to hold reunification talks with China every five years, indefinitely.”

Then they just do those talks every five years. Taiwan would support that bargain because it preserves the status quo. China would support it because it would allow them to claim that Taiwan concedes that they are part of China and agreed to be reincorporated, even as they grant Taiwan formal independence. America could help sweeten this deal by agreeing to withdraw military forces from the area, and Taiwan could agree to stay neutral and not formally ally with any foreign power. It’s the Finlandization of Taiwan.

Now, Xi wouldn’t go for this. Jiang Zemin might have gone for this, but those days are done — though they may come again.

Xi Jinping isn’t that great at running China. He’s good at wielding power over the CCP and being in control, but he’s not actually very good at running things.

Once he’s gone, and if someone competent takes over, there’s a possibility they could make this deal with Taiwan. The personal failings of Xi Jinping are much more of a factor in China’s problems than people from China would admit openly or than people outside China realize. Yet, Xi has the trappings of an effective person because he has taken credit for all the great things China has done through the efforts of others — through the entrepreneurs who built Huawei, BYD, DJI, and Tencent, and through the leaders who came before him.

The elites that Deng Xiaoping and his chosen successors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, picked to run the party were highly competent people. All those people built this incredibly powerful, incredibly effective Chinese state. Xi Jinping has taken credit for that and is prepared to spend that inheritance down — in an analogous way to how Putin is making war in Ukraine using tanks and artillery that the Soviet Union built.

Putin has made us appreciate the Soviet Union more than we did. Yes, the Soviet Union was dysfunctional. Yes, it collapsed in the end. But before that, it built the greatest land army that the human race had ever seen. Putin is spending that army to devastate Ukraine incompetently, taking a few centimeters of Ukrainian territory for massive casualties and getting all his tanks and artillery from the Soviet inheritance blown up.

Xi Jinping is similarly spending the institutional inheritance built up by Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao, Wen Jiabao, Li Keqiang, plus the private entrepreneurs. All these great figures of modern China built this foundation, and Xi Jinping is prepared to spend it down.

That’s a tragedy for the people of China. America’s engagement policy toward China didn’t fail as badly as most people now believe. China liberalized in many ways under Jiang, Hu, and Deng. They were still an authoritarian state, but they were a much more liberal authoritarian state where you could be a female Mao impersonator and no one would care. You could make “Jiang Zemin is the toad” memes. You had a pseudo-free press, civil society, and local elections.

Chen Yan, a Mao impersonator from Sichuan. Source .

Americans don’t understand gradations of democracy. They’re so far removed in history from their own democratization process in the 1700s and early 1800s that they don’t remember what it was like to build those institutions. They couldn’t see it happening in China. All they know now is “friend of America or foe” — that’s how they determine what’s a democracy and what’s not.

China was headed toward greater democracy, analogous to how Japan under the Taisho Emperor was headed toward democracy in the twenties. In Japan’s case, that progress was destroyed by civil unrest and right-wing cults. But in China, they went back toward authoritarianism for a simple reason — they got the wrong guy in power. That’s why I can’t go to China — because I say things like that. I’m not a China bear. I’m a Xi Jinping bear.

East Asian Healthcare and China’s Aggregate Demand Problem

Lily Ottinger: Let’s talk about China’s lack of aggregate demand. You’ve written that public healthcare spending is one form of stimulus that could help fix this problem. Would you like to explain that thesis?

Noah Smith: China’s healthcare system is patchy. One of the many ways in which China is like America is that they fear that a universal healthcare system will make the government too expensive and will make people decadent and complacent. Americans think this too. They’re wrong. But China and America both fear having the kind of healthcare system that other rich countries have implemented.

Freeing people up to spend because they don’t have to take care of grandma is this incredibly liberating thing. Social Security during the Depression was a big stimulus in America. Using the state to take some of the burden of elder care off of people’s hands allows people to go out, spend money, and boost aggregate demand.

I understand why China isn’t doing this, although it’s a bad reason. It’s the most obvious way to have the government boost consumption. Old Chinese people have very, very austere tastes because they grew up really poor. Have you ever seen that video where they have Chinese people and their American kids eating Panda Express?

The American kids are like, “Ugh, so disgusting, so low class, blah, blah, blah.” The Chinese parents grew up poor, so they are like, “Yum, calories!”

They have these very austere tastes. They don’t consume a lot. Giving a golden retirement to the Chinese boomer generation as a thank you for all their service to the Chinese state would be a really nice thing to do, and would free up younger Chinese people to consume on their own because some of the burden of elder care would be alleviated. China’s leaders, especially Xi Jinping, who is recognizable as sort of like a 2007-era Fox News dad, probably won’t do this unfortunately.

By the way, despite not being a “China hand,” I feel like I’ve managed to do a decent job predicting and understanding Xi Jinping himself — he’s basically a conservative boomer.

“Software isn’t real technology. It’s not a physical product. Only manufacturing is real technology.”

“Why do we have all these girly men on TV? We shouldn’t have girly men on tv. And now we have the gays? Why?

“You’re playing too many video games.”

“If the government pays for you, people won’t work for themselves and take care of their families like they ought to.”

“Stimulus — it’s a temporary sugar high. It’ll make people get decadent and consume more.”

Lily Ottinger: Do you have strong feelings about why the Japanese model of healthcare is the right one for China, as opposed to say, the Taiwanese model?

Noah Smith: I don’t know how Taiwan manages to have such cheap healthcare. Would you care to educate me?

Lily Ottinger: Taiwan started with a public health insurance plan for specific types of workers. They did a big audit based on the health consumption of all the people in that healthcare pool to set the first reimbursement prices once they started transitioning to a universal health insurance system.

The big difference between the Japanese system and the Taiwanese system is that in Japan, you have to pay a certain percentage — around 30% — as your copay for any health services.

Taiwan uses a prospective payment system to set copays. No matter what intensity of treatment you get, you pay a set fee to see the doctor regardless of whether you are having a hypochondria episode or are actually on death’s door.

In Taiwan, the premium calculation is a payroll tax, which is split between people, employers, and the government.

Noah Smith: There’s just a set percentage no matter if you’re rich or poor? That’s cool — they have means-tested healthcare premiums.

Lily Ottinger: The Taiwanese government then sets the reimbursement rate — there’s a set amount that the government’s willing to pay hospitals for any service. If the hospitals negotiate with suppliers to get a better deal, they get to keep the rest as profit. In Japan, the government sets the prices. Providers can’t charge more, but they can’t charge less either.

Noah Smith: Right, Japan does price controls.

Lily Ottinger: Yes. In Taiwan, everything on the care side is privatized. The negotiations with suppliers become public eventually — every few years, the government does an audit to figure out where they can lower the reimbursement rates. If one city on the island gets a good deal from a certain supplier, that deal becomes public to the entire island.

Noah Smith: Japan is like that too, in some ways. The price control system is more rigid, but the national health insurer basically figures out what it can afford to pay. Medicare negotiating with people would be like this too, if we did that. The problem is this can hurt innovation if you do it. What you should do is address how much profit the suppliers are making, not how much they’re charging.

If you wring money out of the suppliers by forcing them to forgo innovation and be short-termist, then they’re free-riding on American medical innovation. You need to base your haggling on their profits, not on their prices. If they are investing a lot in innovation, that should mean they get to charge higher prices. That makes sense as long as they’re not using mislabeled innovation expenses to secretly pay themselves out, which they’ll try to do — they try to do the R&D tax credit right now.

Lily Ottinger: One more interesting thing about the Taiwanese healthcare system is that if the government suspects providers of inappropriate profit-seeking, they can pull the rug out from some of their revenue sources by suddenly repealing the prescription requirement for certain drugs. You don’t need a prescription for parasite medications here. You don’t need a prescription for arthritis medications, or inhalers, or birth control — whereas in Japan you do.

On Taiwan’s Development

Lily Ottinger: What recommendations do you have for Taiwan’s development?

Noah Smith: The constant threat from China has inhibited Taiwan from finding a new economic model. They haven’t been able to think in the long term and do long-term planning because they’ve been focused on this short-term threat from China. That’s unfortunate.

There is a way to dual-purpose economic development and resist the threat from China, which is to become an arms manufacturer. People have noticed that the United States can’t make anything anymore. Recently, there was a story about how Taiwan wants to be America’s new drone manufacturer. Taiwan doesn’t have much — it doesn’t really have a car industry, but it does have an electronics industry. Taiwan knows how to make stuff with batteries, and they’re able to do it.

Taiwan knows how to make drones. Taiwan as the arsenal of drones, the arsenal of batteries, and the arsenal of everything electric that you don’t want to source from China is the obvious play. Japan has ignored all this stuff. South Korea has ignored most of this stuff — Kia is building EVs, but they’ve really dropped the ball. They turned out to be more like Germany, wedded to heavy industry. But Taiwan has the same sort of electric-first orientation China does.

Taiwan needs to go hard for all the stuff China’s going for. Maybe if they still thought of themselves as the Republic of China, they would have already done this just because China did it. Nobody except China is building drones, nobody except China is building batteries. EVs might be a bridge too far. Get all those laptop contract manufacturers — Asus, Acer, Quanta, and all those companies — to make drones and batteries. Combine defense manufacturing and defense exports with electrification and electric manufacturing technology.

Lily Ottinger: What’s your favorite thing about Taiwan?

Noah Smith: My favorite thing about Taiwan is how laid back it is. I have never seen a country this chill. Yes, they’ll mess up your order sometimes. Yes, people mill about aimlessly in the train station. The rules I mentally apply from living in Japan just don’t work here. But it’s just a really sweet place, and people are just really chill. I hate the idea that China would blow up a place this chill — that’s just a crime.