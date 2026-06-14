ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuxuan 宇轩's avatar
Yuxuan 宇轩
19h

I eagerly await for washington's triumphal arch to be covered with the same amount of zeal

Reply
Share
Carol Berney's avatar
Carol Berney
20h

Excellent piece, fascinating!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture