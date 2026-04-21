ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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messyfork's avatar
messyfork
2m

Not only is Jensen an american with an american company, he also is also almost single handedly keeping the taiwanese economy alive and critical on an international level. It's ridiculous to claim he's some Chinese shill. It's far more likely Google and Broadcom switch to Intel than Jensen from TSMC.

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Luke Shelby's avatar
Luke Shelby
1h

Better said than me yelling in the comments like a old man yelling at clouds. Honestly I think this is one of the most underrated debates in our modern history/life's we are not taking seriously enough. Great write up!

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