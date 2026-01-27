ChinaTalk

12h

Great overview with Czin, lots to take away from. Two small things that came up as I listened:

The US economy may not show the full impact of the tariff hikes and credibility loss yet. I fear that this may be, very possibly, because consequences of such actions take a long time to show. The famous example is Brexit and the UK economy.

The UK did not face the imminent economic ruin some had predicted after Leave won the vote in 2016 and the UK formally left the EU in 2020. Leave supporters derided the Remainers’ panic. In the years since, though, the structural damage has become clear. It turned out to have been a slow burn rather than a big bang. One estimate states that, by 2025, Brexit had led to a British GDP reduced by 6-8% compared to the norm: https://cepr.org/voxeu/columns/brexits-slow-burn-hit-uk-economy

The second point is about the Bush Jr. administration and its Second Gulf War. I think you may undersell the diplomatic instability of that period, which also saw incredibly disturbed relations with Europe.

My generation of 30-something Europeans first became politically aware in this period of both massive European protests against America’s war and of deep American condescension towards Europe. Shortly afterwards came the 2008 financial crash, which many Europeans blamed on rapacious US capitalism dragging down the poor EU – before the eurocrisis made Europe's own faults harder to ignore. My generation is now taking up positions in politics and policy. Just at this moment these formative memories are triggered by Trump’s renewed attacks on Europe.

The new equilibrium over the Atlantic can still end up in one of several different end-points. But it appears that any restructured US-Europe alliance is going to be much less deep no matter what happens in DC in November 2026 and 2028.

