ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Clare McMahon's avatar
Mary Clare McMahon
11h

My holy grail Chinese language flashcard app is Hack Chinese. Like Anki, but better: https://www.hackchinese.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
She said Xi Said's avatar
She said Xi Said
7h

I did live in China (20 years), and as a salaried journalist for about 15 of them — a long run that is much harder to aim for if someone is starting out today.

Sadly, I have noticed a lot of people with the ‘China bug’ finding it hard to build their career outside China if they’ve spent too much time in-country. That’s because altho employers might say they want China knowledge what they really want is some other skill, plus China knowledge on top of it. Also, US-based employers reward US-based networking far more than they admit.

If you are just starting out and really want to encounter China, an English teaching position can’t be beat. Almost everything else (formal language study programs, first tour in an embassy, entry-level fellowships, degree-oriented academic research etc) leaves you primarily interacting with fellow foreigners, or a certain class of globally-oriented young Chinese.

Then I would suggest getting that degree or starting work in the U.S. — climb a little, then come back to China with credentials and connections under your belt. You’ll be seeing the country differently — interacting with higher level professionals, problem-solving where the stakes are higher. You’ll also have a clearer view of how your China passion fits into a career path.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jordan Schneider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture