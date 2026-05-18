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Thomas Bartlett
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Sergey Radchenko remembers the familiar photo showing Zhou shaking Nixon’s hand next to Nixon’s plane. But this photo shows Nixon’s DEPARTURE from Shanghai after he had satisfied PRC’s requirements. My Chinese wife was in China in 1972. She told me that a film of Nixon’s arrival in BEIJING was circulated in China showing Zhou standing immobile at a conspicuous distance from RN’s plane, forcing Nixon to enact the historic role of alien supplicant. That photo gratified the Chinese masses, gaining prestige for Mao after his disastrous Cultural Revolution.

Historically aware observers may also see this episode as Zhou’s payback for the staged “humiliation” he received when JF Dulles refused to shake Zhou’s hand after Zhou waylaid him in the corridor at the Geneva UN Conference on Vietnam. Of course Dulles could not acknowledge the enemy of then-UNSC member state, Republic of China.

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