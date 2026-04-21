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ChinaTalk

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R C's avatar
R C
11hEdited

PSA: quantum computers are waaay less powerful than the public assumes. Experts know this, but are incentivized not to say it directly. Quantum computers are less like rocket ships and more like teleportation beams that, due to unavoidable constraints in the laws of physics, will only ever be able to transport neutrinos, gerbil skeletons, and small quantities of blue lint.

Quantum computers do not "try all paths at once." If they did, they would be *ungodly powerful* (solve all problems in NP). Quantum computers are not ungodly powerful. Their capabilities are extremely spikey. Four spikes, basically*. If you interpolate between the capability spikes, quantum computers sound like rocket ships. If look at the spikes the spikes directly, you'll see they are miraculous solutions to problems almost nobody has.

The one big exception is for NSA. Quantum computers do legitimately have the potential to give a mind-blowing speedup for breaking certain kinds of encryption. But that's a very, *very* specific usecase, and very unlike of what what quantum computers do in general. Most hard problems computers deal with in practice are "NP-Complete", and we are almost sure that quantum computers can't solve those kinds of problems quickly.

The second more speculative exception, which the interviewee highlights to his credit, is chemistry and physics R&D. Quantum computers could, plausibly, speed up simulations there. But how much of physics and chemistry R&D is bottlenecked on accurate computer simulations? It's pretty speculative. AI algorithms like AlphaFold are making huge advances there but it's not at all clear what an unlock that will be.

*four spikes are: Shor's algorithm (breaks asymmetric encryption, legitimately a big deal for the NSA), Grover's algorithm (general-purpose n^2 speedup for "try all paths at once" [NP] sort of problems, which sounds great but in practice likely won't be practical), quantum annealing (imo basically useless) and simulating other quantum systems like small chemicals (which is cool BUT I my guess is chemical simulations are not much of an economic bottleneck [and to the extent chemical simulations are economically valuable, most of those problems could be solved by modern AI algorithms in the vein of AlphaFold]).

(I'm in Taipei if you want to ask someone to ask questions about this over tea, though LLMs are much better than me at this point)

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Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
9h

Opinions on AGI are so diverse and the math/software / capabilities are morphing so rapidly, that I feed several essays and reports ⚙️🔃 into Claude daily ⏰📰 in order to 💽📲🤖📝🤔📆 Synthesize a "readable" 🔎 analysis every 72 to 100 hours:

https://claude.ai/public/artifacts/9c7f625b-b666-4e3a-8f67-b861dee0247a

Grace and peace to you Amigos! Thank you for this wonderful 'splainer on Quantum! 🧮⚡⚛️🔢

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