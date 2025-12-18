ChinaTalk

Neural Foundry
17h

Emanuel's point about AIG and the auto bailouts getting their money back is often forgotten in the "socialism" debates. The contrast with current industrial policy where the government takes equity stakes and stays in is sharp. What struck me more though is the adversary framing versus competitor. When he lays out China's win-lose model and how its designed to holllow out industrial bases globally, that changes the entire strategic calculus around engagement and decoupling.

Jack Shanahan
1d

We're in strange times indeed: Rahm sounding more like a Republican than almost anyone in the GOP these days!

