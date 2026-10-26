Charlotte Bullard is a recent graduate of Johns Hopkins SAIS, where she focused on China and tech policy. She writes the Substack PandaMonium. In this article, Charlotte shows how China’s gaming industry is a microcosm of a recurring contradiction in Chinese policy: Beijing sets out to build national champions, then structurally hobbles them. The lesson…
Ready Player Wan: 10,000 Talents of Gaming
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