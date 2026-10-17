ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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不預測漲跌's avatar
不預測漲跌
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A supplier-side data point on the timing question: on ASML's Q3 call on Oct 14, the CFO kept China at about 20% of 2026 total net sales and said demand there remains very strong for 2027 and beyond. Asked about market share in China, the CEO declined to give a number but said "you can imagine it's extremely high, especially on immersion." Separately, ASML said in July it plans to lift DUV immersion capacity about 30% in 2027 and is studying another 30% for 2028. It didn't break out how much of that goes to China, but the pool of immersion tools that could ship under current rules keeps growing while the MATCH Act debate runs.

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