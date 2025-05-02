ChinaTalk

Harry Scholes's avatar
Harry Scholes
9h

Interesting link between this episode, which states that U.S. R&D can only beat China by being a coalition of the best minds from the rest of the world, and the recent Allied Scale episode. Which makes this administration’s stupidity all the more dumb.

Jack Shanahan's avatar
Jack Shanahan
11h

Thanks.

When it comes to tech-focused strategic competition, this conversation underscores the current rhetoric-reality mismatch in the administration. Whether you call it death by a thousand cuts, or a dangerous game of basic and applied R&D Jenga, the damage to critical institutions like NSF, NIH, NIST, BIS, university research, student visas, etc. etc. will not be fully realized for another 5 years or so. But when it happens, the consequences will be devastating. We're shooting ourselves in the foot, slicing a few million dollars here and there while giving the DoD another $150B. Great plan, until it's not.

Glad to see the emphasis on community colleges, vocational schools, and technical training programs. So important to local, state, and national implementation.

The Guangdong province exercise highlights something that needs to be a national conversation here in the U.S.: what Freedom's Forge looks like in the digital age. It's time to dig deeper into it.

